LanaCoin Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a market cap of $71,179.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,003,723,338 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

