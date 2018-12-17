Largo Resources (LGO) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.87. 157,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 959,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$149.46 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

