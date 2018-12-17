Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,720 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

