Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 627 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,297,000. Boston Partners increased its position in United Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,849 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in United Technologies by 5,810.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 993,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 976,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,957,000 after purchasing an additional 935,200 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/laurel-wealth-advisors-inc-sells-627-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.