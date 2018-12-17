Laurion Capital Management LP Has $209,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,678 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $124,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

