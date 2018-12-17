Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,736 Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

ESTE stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $379.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

