Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 11,607 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,107,000 after acquiring an additional 530,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 448.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after acquiring an additional 445,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,242,000 after acquiring an additional 408,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 980.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 268,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 243,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $176.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.19 and a 52 week high of $230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

