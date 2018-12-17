Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Position in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $226,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 11.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $45.13 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

