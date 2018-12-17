Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) Director Purchases $1,060,668.18 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 198,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LAZY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,513. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $1,984,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

