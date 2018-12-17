Lee Enterprises (LEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.75 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,067,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 361,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,015,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,013,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. It publishes 47 daily newspapers with 0.8 million circulation units, as well as Sunday newspapers with 1.2 million circulation units; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 22 states with print and related digital operations.

