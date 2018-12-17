Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,115 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 299,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $1,834,823.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,908.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,115 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/legacy-capital-partners-inc-sells-2115-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.