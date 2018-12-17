Lendingblock (LND) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $125,382.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lendingblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.02297779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00142774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00182865 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028665 BTC.

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock launched on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,316,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com.

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

