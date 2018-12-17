Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $144,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. Lennar’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. MKM Partners set a $61.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

