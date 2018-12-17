Leonetti & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Leonetti & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,000. Union Pacific comprises 3.3% of Leonetti & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,279,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $464,595,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $142.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

