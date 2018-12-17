LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

In other LHC Group news, Director Tyree G. Wilburn sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $489,215.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $551,457.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,031 shares of company stock worth $15,928,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,377,000 after buying an additional 2,008,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LHC Group by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $182,581,000 after buying an additional 911,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 861,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $4.39 on Monday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,659. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $107.51. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

