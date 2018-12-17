Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Plus500 (PLUS)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PLUS opened at GBX 1,341.50 ($17.53) on Friday. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

In other Plus500 news, insider Alon Gonen sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.16), for a total value of £31,275,000 ($40,866,326.93).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

