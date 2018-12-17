Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shaftesbury (SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHB. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 985.55 ($12.88).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 865.50 ($11.31) on Monday. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

In related news, insider Brian Bickell sold 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.37), for a total transaction of £174,139.20 ($227,543.71).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

