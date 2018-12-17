Shares of LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LiCo Energy Metals (LIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/lico-energy-metals-lic-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-09.html.

LiCo Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIC)

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Glencore Bucke cobalt project covering 16.2 hectares (ha) located to the east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Teledyne cobalt project with 5 patented mining claims covering an area of 79.1 ha, as well as 8 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 528.0 ha located in the Bucke and Lorrain Townships of Ontario.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for LiCo Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiCo Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.