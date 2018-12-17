Life Storage Inc (LSI) COO Sells $405,006.60 in Stock

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) COO Edward F. Killeen sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $405,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,539.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LSI opened at $101.31 on Monday. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 24.81%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. ValuEngine raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

