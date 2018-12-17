Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Brokerages expect Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) to report $140.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limbach’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $145.00 million. Limbach posted sales of $131.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year sales of $535.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $540.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.87). Limbach had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Roth Capital cut Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 47.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 169.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 227.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limbach by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 10,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.47. Limbach has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

