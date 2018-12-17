Lincoln National (LNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment. The company’s Group Protection segment, which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. The acquisition of Liberty's group benefits business will further aid Group Benefits segment. Lincoln National has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. Its operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. However, increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause for concern. Shares of the company have lost in a year’s time, wider than its industry’s decline in the same time frame.”

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

LNC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,457. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $124,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,743 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22,593.4% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 907,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 903,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,887,000 after purchasing an additional 610,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 605,700 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

