Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT) and Basf (BASFY) Head to Head Survey

Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liquidmetal Technologies and Basf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Basf 0 5 1 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidmetal Technologies -1,094.89% -12.73% -11.90% Basf 9.07% 17.41% 7.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Basf pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Liquidmetal Technologies does not pay a dividend. Basf pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basf has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Basf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidmetal Technologies $320,000.00 371.68 -$8.68 million N/A N/A Basf $72.83 billion 0.84 $6.87 billion $1.82 9.12

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Summary

Basf beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines. The Performance Products segment provides dispersions and pigments, care chemicals, nutrition and health products, and performance chemicals that are used in pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and cosmetics, as well as hygiene and household products; and other products for enhancing processes in the paper industry and water treatment, as well as in oil, gas, and ore extraction. The Functional Materials & Solutions segment offers catalysts, battery materials, engineering plastics, polyurethane systems, automotive coatings, surface treatment solutions, and concrete admixtures; and tile adhesives and decorative paints for the automotive, electrical, chemical, and construction industries, as well as for household, and sports and leisure applications. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides, as well as functional crop care products. The Oil & Gas segment explores for and produces oil and gas in Europe, North Africa, Russia, South America, and the Middle East. It also produces ammonia; and transports natural gas in Europe. The company also offers surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients, and UV filters for personal care, hygiene, home care, industrial and institutional cleaning, and technical applications. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

