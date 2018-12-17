Lithia Motors (LAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.90

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $70.76, with a volume of 9001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $106.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,921,000 after acquiring an additional 815,830 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,320,000 after acquiring an additional 959,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,729,000 after acquiring an additional 91,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 470,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

