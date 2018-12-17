Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H K. Landis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,730.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William L. Williams III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $297,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,046. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 410,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,886 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

