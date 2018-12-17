Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.13.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.61. 15,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,320. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $277.20 and a 52 week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

