Loop Capital Cuts Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $265.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an average rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.76.

ULTA opened at $246.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $191.70 and a 12 month high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

