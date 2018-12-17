Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,300 Citigroup Inc (C)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Citigroup by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 179,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 152,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Citigroup by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Shares of C stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

