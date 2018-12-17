Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,992 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.66.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

