LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,598 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Novartis by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.71 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

