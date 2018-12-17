LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,537 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $47.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

