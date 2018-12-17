LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after buying an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,909,000 after buying an additional 2,179,682 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,576,000 after buying an additional 1,314,740 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 693.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 984,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after buying an additional 860,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Charles Schwab by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,777,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,363,000 after buying an additional 726,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $17,989,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $226,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

