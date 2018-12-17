LRM Coin Price Tops $4.19 on Major Exchanges (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One LRM Coin coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00121234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, STEX and Escodex. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $756,648.00 and approximately $504,000.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LRM Coin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.02291747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00142728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00184534 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029280 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029187 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 460,363 coins and its circulating supply is 180,475 coins. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

