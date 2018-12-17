LTX-Credence Co. (XCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LTX-Credence Co. (NASDAQ:XCRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

XCRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of LTX-Credence in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut LTX-Credence from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LTX-Credence from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of LTX-Credence during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LTX-Credence by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LTX-Credence during the third quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of LTX-Credence by 81.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of LTX-Credence by 70.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 196,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LTX-Credence stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. LTX-Credence has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

LTX-Credence Company Profile

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices.

