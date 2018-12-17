Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 299.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.43% of Lumber Liquidators worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 47.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9,870.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/lumber-liquidators-holdings-inc-ll-position-boosted-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.