Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luther Burbank an industry rank of 194 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Luther Burbank news, major shareholder Victor Trione acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $293,764. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 271,028 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 23.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 818,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 128,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 36.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 128,048 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

