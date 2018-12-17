LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

