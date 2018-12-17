M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $46.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/m-holdings-securities-inc-has-6-16-million-holdings-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.