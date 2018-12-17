M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Stock

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,964,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,811,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,883 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,039,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.43 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

