M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $112.60 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

