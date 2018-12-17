Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 582,591 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of CVS Health worth $184,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 284.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $142,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 163.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 260.2% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.88 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,922 shares of company stock worth $4,905,489 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

