Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in CA, Inc. (CA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,268,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,685,002 shares during the quarter. CA comprises 1.2% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CA were worth $718,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CA. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CA by 53.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CA in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CA opened at $44.44 on Monday. CA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/macquarie-group-ltd-cuts-stake-in-ca-inc-ca.html.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.