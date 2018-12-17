Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $200.51 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $200,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5,050.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 116.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.57.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $177.54 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

