Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,253,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 297,842 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $786,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 70.9% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,196 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,040. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Nomura set a $58.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

