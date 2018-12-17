Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 12,032 Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $294,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

