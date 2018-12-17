Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 269.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,013 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $23,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 763.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

