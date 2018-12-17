Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

MGIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of MGIC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 60,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

