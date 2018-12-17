Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (MDI) Director Buys C$11,250.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director Louis-Pierre Gignac acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.
Louis-Pierre Gignac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 12th, Louis-Pierre Gignac acquired 5,000 shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.
MDI opened at C$4.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.17 and a 1-year high of C$7.89.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MDI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.
About Major Drilling Group Int’l
Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.