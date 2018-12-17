Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 854,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,633,000 after buying an additional 98,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after buying an additional 371,684 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 751,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $191.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

