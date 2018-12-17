Man Group plc Acquires 246,418 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 122.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,418 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 611.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,933,000 after buying an additional 2,179,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,544,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,537,000 after buying an additional 2,067,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10,011.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,603,000 after buying an additional 1,999,343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,461,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,852,000 after buying an additional 1,530,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,829,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,781,000 after buying an additional 1,512,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.06 on Monday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

