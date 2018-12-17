Man Group plc Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Man Group plc grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 561.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,995 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,004,317,000 after purchasing an additional 966,541 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,669,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,646,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,479,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 818,695 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

